If you needed a break from the barrage of 4th of July weekend BBQ’s and festivities, there are a few lowkey events on the Eastside to help you unwind.

Sneak away for a matinee screening of the 1964 spaghetti western “A Fistful of Dollars” starring Clint Eastwood in Los Feliz or a 2-hour coffee brewing workshop and tasting in Silver Lake

Read on for details and happy summering!

FRIDAY, July 5

The Quakes at the Echoplex: The Quakes is what happens when swinging rockabilly and gritty punk rock circa 1977 collide. Don’t miss an explosive set in Echo Park by these American psychobilly icons. $15-$20. 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Details

SATURDAY, July 6

Kitbitz & Giggle Mixer and Comedy Show at El Cid: Mix and mingle in Silver Lake on El Cid’s outdoor patio, chilled sangria in hand. Make sure to get a table close to the stage to enjoy some of Los Angeles’ top Jewish comedians, including Andy Dick, Chase Bernstein and Lindsay Ames. $18-$150. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Brewing Coffee at Home at Counter Culture Coffee Los Angeles Training Center: Perfect your coffee routine with this two-hour brewing fundamentals workshop and guided coffee tasting. $75. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details

Street Food Cinema at Griffith Park: Come prepared with a picnic blanket to see the 2018 Marvel film “Black Panther” under the stars. Don’t worry about packing snacks, food trucks will be on hand throughout the night. $9-$15. 8:30 p.m. Details

Walking Ghost Tour in Boyle Heights: Your tour guide will mix facts with humor to tell you the ghost stories that haunt Boyle Heights. During the 2-hour walking tour, stops will be made to visit the neighborhood’s historical sites like the Salon de Plaza and the Bagues Mortuary. $25. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Black Metal Brewery Yoga at Indie Brewing Company: TFW you roll up to a yoga studio wearing your favorite Diabolic Masquerade band shirt and you’re not the only one. Join a group of metalhead yogis at Indie Brewing Co. for a vinyasa yoga class with black metal playlist. $16.66. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, July 7

2nd Annual Beer Can Pinewood Derby at Golden Road Brewing: Get in on the action going down at the pub at Golden Road Brewing in Atwater Village as craft beer lovers race hand-made beer can pinewoods. If a year of free beer sounds tempting enough for you, pick up a starter kit and race your own beer can pinewood. $10-$30. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details

Swingin’ with the Music of the Beatles at the Rockwell Table & Stage: This special Los Feliz brunch showing of Swingin’ with the Music of the Beatles will feature jazzy takes on Beatles hits like “All You Need is Love”, “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds”. $25. 12 p.m. Details

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium: Don’t let the summer pass without going to see the boys in blue. Win or lose, nothing beats a Dodger dog washed down with an ice cold beer on a hot summer day! Tickets starting at $19. 1 p.m. Details

Film Screening of “A Fistful of Dollars” (1964) at the Vista: See the violent spaghetti western that launched the career of Clint Eastwood as the man with no name. $11-$36.75. 12 p.m. Details