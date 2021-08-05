Theater venues on the Eastside and across Los Angeles have been emerging from months-long pandemic closures. While an indoor masking mandate has returned to Los Angeles County, theater companies are still planning to return with online and in-person programming.

This includes a mix of indoor, outdoor and virtual events in the coming week. But these plans remain in flux with the recent surge of Delta variant cases, which has many rethinking about safety in indoor spaces.

Here’s what Eastside theater companies are currently planning:

Atwater Village

Celebration Theatre plans to return mainstage programming in early 2022. According to the company’s Executive Director Chris Maikish, there are tentative plans for short festivals indoors in the fall, but they remain in flux due to the rise in the Delta variant.

Echo Theater Company has announced its 2021-2022 season of live events. The world premiere of “Poor Clare” by Chiara Atrik and directed by Alana Dietze runs from Sept. 11 to Oct. 18. It will run partially in tandem with another world premiere play, “Ascension” by Darryl G. Watson and directed by Ahmed Best, which runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 28.

Playwrights Arena is producing a shorter, pandemic-inspired production of Daniel A. Oliva’s “Waiting for Godínez” from July 24 to Aug. 15. The play is inspired by Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” and explores “the meanings — and absurdities — of identity and belonging” with “humor deeply steeped in Latinx culture” according to their website.

Boyle Heights

Casa 0101 will welcome audiences in the fall from Nov. 26 to Dec. 19 for a workshop production of “ARENA: A House MUSIC-al” by Abel Alvarado and directed by Rejo Tejeda. The musical is based on the ARENA nightclub in Hollywood in the 1990s.

East Hollywood

The Fountain Theatre is producing an outdoor production, “An Octoroon,” by Branden Jacob Jenkins and directed by Judith Moreland through Sept. 19. The Los Angeles Times reviewed the production in June. They are also hosting “Flamenco Al Fresco,” an outdoor Flamenco dance show with a rotating lineup of dancers and an open bar from July 29 to Sept. 26. Some confirmed performers include Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile, Briseyda Zárate and Vanessa Albalos.

Griffith Park

Independent Shakespeare Co. is producing a production of “The Tempest” in Griffith Park from Aug. 7 to Sept. 5 as a part of their free summer Shakespeare festival. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Highland Park

Bob Baker Marionette Theater reopened for indoor shows on July 31 with the new “Reopening Revelry” one-hour show. The show will perform on select Friday evenings and weekends through Sept. 12. Bob Baker Marionette Theater is the nation’s longest continuously-running puppet theater in the nation.

Outside In Theatre is a new theater company in Highland Park amplifying work by underrepresented communities. While their physical space is still under construction, the company is working on a multi-generational theatrical storytelling project in which Highland Park elders and teenagers share their stories. If you would like to be involved in the project or would like to nominate someone’s story to be highlighted, send an email to contact@outsideintheatre.org.

Silver Lake

Moving Arts will host readings on Oct. 9 & 10 of new plays developed by five playwrights under the company's MADlab program.