The weekend will be here before you know it. Sign up now for the Eastside Weekend newsletter

Art walks. Pub crawls. Bike rides. Live music.
There are a lot of events competing for your time and attention over the weekend. That’s why our Eastside Weekend newsletter can help make most of your time with our 10 picks of the most interesting things to do.
Eastside Weekend arrives in your email inbox on Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.