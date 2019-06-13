Enjoy the refreshing evening air with an outdoor screening of “La La Land” at Griffith Park or a sound bath and breathwork ceremony in Silver Lake under a full strawberry moon. Read on for more!

FRIDAY, June 14

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World at the Greek Theatre: Don’t miss this blast from a very '90s past with rock bands Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World at the Greek Theatre. $29.50-$129.50. 7 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, June 15

Street Food Cinema Presents “La La Land” at Griffith Park: Watch the Academy Award-winning film about an aspiring actress and a jazz musician that fall hopelessly in love while trying to pursue their dreams in the City of Angels. $9-$15. 8:30 p.m. Details

A Night of Mischief, Benefit for Lyric Hyperion at Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe: Give back to the theatre that’s brought some of the best local and international comedic acts to Silver Lake with comedians and improv masters, Jet Eveleth and Charlie McCrackin, who will host a night of clown, improv and sketch comedy. All proceeds will benefit the Lyric Hyperion. $10. 7:30 p.m to 9 p.m. Details

Silverlake Flea at Micheltorena Street Elementary School: Browse the Silverlake Flea’s copious selection of vintage goods, art and handmade gems every Saturday on the playground of Micheltorena Street Elementary School. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, June 16

Do Re #MeToo Karaoke at Highland Park Bowl: Abortion Access Front is hosting your favorite feminist comedians for a night of karaoke. The twist? Comedians will be singing their “best” sexist, outdated and misogynistic songs to reclaim in the name of reproductive rights. Proceeds will benefit Abortion Access Front. $5 suggested donation. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

The Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids at the Echoplex: Introduce your kids to a G-rated world of tie-dye shirts, deadheads and never-ending guitar solos at this Grateful Dead concert for kids. $15-$17. 11 a.m. Details

Jazz is Dead Presents Arthur Verocai at the Lodge Room: The Brazilian jazz composer’s celebrated 1972 self-titled LP blended 60’s-era Tropicalia and funk of the 70’s to create a sound that was uniquely Brazilian and uniquely his own. After selling out Sunday’s show, a second set has been added. $35. 6 p.m. Details

Untold, Women/Non-binary Storytelling at Women’s Center for Creative Work: Untold’s theme for this Sunday is body modifications, so come prepared to share your story on how how you’ve modified your bod and why or just sit back and enjoy the tales of others. Free. 7 p.m. Details

Workshop, the Art of In-Camera Special Effects at Echo Park Film Center: This three-session workshop will teach you how to use multi-exposures, cloud tanks, split screens, matte paintings and more to create special effects on 16mm film without the help of CGI. $165-$132. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Outdoor Lunar Ceremony, Sound Bath & Breathwork in Silver Lake: Set an intention, meditate and use your breath to release emotional blocks and heal. Once the work is done, let the quartz singing bowls, gongs and chimes carry you off into a deep relaxation during the night’s sound bath. $35. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details