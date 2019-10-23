Echo Park -- Thunderbolt, a new bar with a Southern-inspired theme, has opened next to The Park's Finest BBQ after a long wait.

It's one of several new cafes and restaurants that have and are expected to open soon in Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway.

Thunderbolt takes over the site of Dinner House M, a quirky late-night bar operated by a Japanese singer, that closed several years ago. The same building also includes a motel and Filipino BBQ joint The Park's Finest.

In fact, Johneric Concordia, co-founder of The Park's Finest, is also a partner in Thunderbolt and created its menu, according to TimeOut.

Expect fresh biscuits, pimento cheese, peach butter and "brisket served in a more snackable form," as well as drinks ranging from espresso martinis to a peach-flavored mojito.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A few blocks west of Thunderbolt, Floral designer Maurice Harris, of Bloom and Plume opened Bloom & Plume Coffee early this year. Another coffee spot, Laveta, a "minimalist" coffee shop, opened last month in the former Bernie's Teriyaki on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple.

Meanwhile, across the street, a wine bar and pizzeria and bakery and more restaurants are planned in the the Echo Park Village complex.

Thunderbolt is at 1263 W. Temple.