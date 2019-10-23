Echo Park -- Thunderbolt, a new bar with a Southern-inspired theme, has opened next to The Park's Finest BBQ after a long wait.
It's one of several new cafes and restaurants that have and are expected to open soon in Echo Park south of the 101 Freeway.
Thunderbolt takes over the site of Dinner House M, a quirky late-night bar operated by a Japanese singer, that closed several years ago. The same building also includes a motel and Filipino BBQ joint The Park's Finest.
In fact, Johneric Concordia, co-founder of The Park's Finest, is also a partner in Thunderbolt and created its menu, according to TimeOut.
Expect fresh biscuits, pimento cheese, peach butter and "brisket served in a more snackable form," as well as drinks ranging from espresso martinis to a peach-flavored mojito.
A few blocks west of Thunderbolt, Floral designer Maurice Harris, of Bloom and Plume opened Bloom & Plume Coffee early this year. Another coffee spot, Laveta, a "minimalist" coffee shop, opened last month in the former Bernie's Teriyaki on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple.
Meanwhile, across the street, a wine bar and pizzeria and bakery and more restaurants are planned in the the Echo Park Village complex.
Thunderbolt is at 1263 W. Temple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.