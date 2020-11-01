Angelino Heights -- This Victorian-era neighborhood that is normally one of L.A.'s hot spots for trick-or-treaters was relatively subdued on Halloween. Spooky even, with blocks of dark and quiet streets.

Apparently a lot of parents and kids heeded the warnings of health officials and pleas from Angeleno Heights residents to skip trick-or-treating this Halloween to avoid spreading COVID-19.

But that's not to say that everyone in Angelino Heights was scared away from celebrating Halloween during a pandemic.

Several residents dispensed treats from a distance using "candy chutes" (made from PVC pipe) or "candy slides" to kids, who eagerly awaited bit-sized candies to pour out on their end.

It was a night of familiar Halloween sights -- carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing ghosts -- along with some strange new additions: self-serve candy tables on sidewalks, bottles of hand sanitizer spotted amid bowls of candy and signs advising trick-or-treaters to wash their hands and candy, and, of course, to wear a mask.