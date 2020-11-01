Angelino Heights -- This Victorian-era neighborhood that is normally one of L.A.'s hot spots for trick-or-treaters was relatively subdued on Halloween. Spooky even, with blocks of dark and quiet streets.
Apparently a lot of parents and kids heeded the warnings of health officials and pleas from Angeleno Heights residents to skip trick-or-treating this Halloween to avoid spreading COVID-19.
But that's not to say that everyone in Angelino Heights was scared away from celebrating Halloween during a pandemic.
Several residents dispensed treats from a distance using "candy chutes" (made from PVC pipe) or "candy slides" to kids, who eagerly awaited bit-sized candies to pour out on their end.
It was a night of familiar Halloween sights -- carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing ghosts -- along with some strange new additions: self-serve candy tables on sidewalks, bottles of hand sanitizer spotted amid bowls of candy and signs advising trick-or-treaters to wash their hands and candy, and, of course, to wear a mask.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.