Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

French-Mex spot Trois Familia in Silver Lake has shuttered, the Los Angeles Times and Eater LA have reported. There’s no explanation as to why. But owners Ludo Lefebvre, Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are passing the baton to Javier Ramos, the former chef de cuisine at Sqirl who has been hosting pop-up dinners every Tuesday and Wednesday since January. Ramos' concept, call El Vy, will start serving dinner a few nights a week. El Vy is at 3510 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Octavio Olivas has found a permanent home for his Ceviche Project in Silver Lake, Los Angeles Magazine reports. The former lawyer turned ceviche master has revamped a 28-seat such bar to include an “intimate seafood counter” where diners can watch him assemble his delicate creations. Ceviche Project is at 2524 ¼ Hyperion Ave. in Silver Lake.

Craving an a cocktail? Here’s are two spots to consider on the Eastside, Eater LA reports: Brooklyn-based newcomer Barcade showcases plenty of arcade games, beer and cocktails for the 21-plus crowd and Ototo offers hard-to-find sake, beer and wine. Barcade is at 5684 York Blvd. in Highland Park. Ototo is at 1360 Allison Ave. in Echo Park.

About 10 months after Par Paint announced it would be leaving Echo Park after nearly 70 years, the paint shop is holding a grand opening for its new San Gabriel location. Loyal customers of the former neighborhood staple can say hello to owner Cyrus Farooqi and the team at Par Paint’s new digs. Food, prizes, discounts, kids crafts and plenty of paint are what’s in store. Happens Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Par Paint is at 101 W. Las Tunas Dr. in San Gabriel.

