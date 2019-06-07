Dodger Stadium Aerial view March 2019
Scott Fajack

The Dodger’s upped their vegan food game this season.

Los Angeles’ favorite baseball team unveiled a new vegan bratwurst dog and burger made with meat substitutes back in March. And now PETA ranked Los Angeles’ favorite ballpark on its top 10 list of vegan-friendly baseball stadiums.

Here’s menu suggestions from the animal welfare agency:

  • Beyond Burgers: This vegan and gluten-free burger even has buns made without eggs
  • Beyond Sausages: The vegan twist on the Dodger Dog
  • Tempeh Tacos: These vegetarian tacos can be found at La Taqueria (Right Field Plaza, Reserve section 17)
  • Esquites: PETA suggest ordering this hot corn Mexican dish without mayo, cheese, or aioli. Normally, it’s smothered in the condiments. (Field sections 22, 23, Top Deck section 6)
  • Tempeh Nachos with Vegan Cheese: A vegan snack alternative. (Right Field Plaza, Reserve section 17)
  • Burrito Basebowls: These souvenir bowls come with tempeh, black beans, and pico de gallo

Executive Dodger chef Ryan Evans dropped last year’s offering of a portobello mushroom burger for a Beyond Meat patty, according to the blog Dodger Blue, which he said was ”blowing up.”

Take me out to the ball game!

Tags

Load comments