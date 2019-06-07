The Dodger’s upped their vegan food game this season.

Los Angeles’ favorite baseball team unveiled a new vegan bratwurst dog and burger made with meat substitutes back in March. And now PETA ranked Los Angeles’ favorite ballpark on its top 10 list of vegan-friendly baseball stadiums.

Here’s menu suggestions from the animal welfare agency:

Beyond Burgers: This vegan and gluten-free burger even has buns made without eggs

Beyond Sausages: The vegan twist on the Dodger Dog

Tempeh Tacos: These vegetarian tacos can be found at La Taqueria (Right Field Plaza, Reserve section 17)

Esquites: PETA suggest ordering this hot corn Mexican dish without mayo, cheese, or aioli. Normally, it’s smothered in the condiments. (Field sections 22, 23, Top Deck section 6)

Tempeh Nachos with Vegan Cheese: A vegan snack alternative. (Right Field Plaza, Reserve section 17)

Burrito Basebowls: These souvenir bowls come with tempeh, black beans, and pico de gallo

Executive Dodger chef Ryan Evans dropped last year’s offering of a portobello mushroom burger for a Beyond Meat patty, according to the blog Dodger Blue, which he said was ”blowing up.”

Take me out to the ball game!