Echo Park -- Vegan pizza. Vegan beer. Vegan cinnamon rolls. Vegan soft-serve. Vegan pastrami. There's no shortage of plant-based restaurants in Echo Park but now neighborhood vegans have another option: Monty's Good Burger.

A line of customers awaited the opening of the Monty's on Saturday night at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace in the former Lot 1 Cafe space.

The Echo Park restaurant is the third for Monty's, which started out in Koreatown with a simple, diner-like menu and decor featuring Impossible-brand burgers, fries, Tater-Tots and plant-based shakes.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

While the chain has quickly attracted some loyal fans, the prices are far higher than you would pay at a cheap burger stand or fast-food restaurant. Expect to pay $11 for a single burger and $14 for a double.

Monty's Good Burger is at 1533 W. Sunset in Echo Park