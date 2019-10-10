With Oktoberfest events being held in both Glassell Park and Highland Park, you can have your bier, schnitzel and polka in the Eastside this year. Don’t forget to bring your stein!

FRIDAY, October 11

East Los Vegan Night Market at Mariachi Plaza: Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza will be transformed into a vegan food court with vendors like Chompton and Mama’s International Tamales serving up vegan eats and sweets for your guilt-free indulgence. Free entry. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Reclaiming Our Survival, Taino Creation Stories & Ceremonial Songs: Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with Irka Mateo, a Dominican artist and songwriter, who will be sharing Taino mythology and spirituality using the combination of images and ceremonial songs performed with traditional instruments. $10 donation. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, October 12

6th Annual Katipunan Poetry Slam at Historic Filipinotown: Check out Filipino and Filipino-American poets, spoken word artists and authors including Marc Cid and Angeline Dy. Free. 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Spooky Embroidery Workshop at Book Show: Learn the basic steps and stitches needed for embroidering spooky things! No embroidering experience is necessary to participate in the workshop. $15. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

“La Vida De Los Muertos” Opening Reception at Avenue 50 Studio: See how artists and photographers explore the relationship between life and death in this intimate exhibition. Free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Afro GoGo Afrobeat Dance Party at Los Globos: Trust that his Fela Kuti tribute and afrobeat night will have you dancing late into the night. $0-$10. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

SUNDAY, October 13

Oktoberfest at Verdugo Bar: No need to shell out big bucks to celebrate Oktoberfest at large overcrowded events, this laidback neighborhood bar is stocked up on German beer for their own version of the famed beer festival. Pinoy Chino Cochino will be serving up hearty stick-to-the-ribs Filipino food, to help keep the hangovers at bay. Free entry. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details

Highland Park’s First Annual at The Hi Hat: Drink German beer, and play a drinking game or two all while listening to West Coast Prost perform classic Oktoberfest polka songs. Oktoberfest-inspired grub by Belle’s Bagels will also be available for purchase. $10. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

The Angel City Jazz Festival at The Lodge Room: See the drummer, producer and all around beat scientist, Makaya McCraven, and composer and saxophonist, David Binney as they grace the Lodge Room’s stage for an evening of jazz. $10-$20. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Details

Foodies and Boobies Burlesque Brunch in Silver Lake: Come out for the funnest champagne brunch with “Foodies and Boobies”, a food-themed burlesque show. This month a deviled eggs Halloween-themed brunch will be “sweet and scary good”! $20-$200. 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Details