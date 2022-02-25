The pandemic left many restaurants in survival mode for the last two years. Now, it appears that there's a rebound in the works.

Numerous new restaurants, serving everything from vegan pizza to Korean BBQ bowls, have recently opened or are planning to open and expand.

Here's the latest on the recovering Eastside food scene:

• Atwater Village: Blue Jam Café, a small chain serving all-day breakfast meals and sandwiches and salads at lunch, will replace Wolfie's Hot Chicken in mid-March 2022.

• Eagle Rock: BeeWali's Vegan AF, serving vegan burgers, falafel and kabobs, has opened in the former Abby's Diner, reports Food GPS. (The AF stands for "Amazing Food")

• East Hollywood: What's Now L.A says BBQ+Rice will open this spring or early summer, serving up Korean-inspired dishes and bowls from the corner of Virgil Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

• Echo Park: Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open a restaurant at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue. Signage has gone up on the ground floor of the large apartment building.

• Los Feliz: Vegan restaurant Seabirds Kitchen will open a third location on Hillhurst Avenue in April, according to What Now Los Angeles. The restaurant has been praised for its sandwiches.

• Silver Lake: Chef Eric Park opened Bodega Park in Silver Lake this Tuesday, reports Eater LA. The launch menu features chopped cheeses, bulgogi rolls and breakfast burritos.

• Silver Lake: Rápido is not a restaurant. Instead, it's a small shop on Sunset Boulevard stocked with wine, tinned fish, bread and cheese, says Easter LA. Next door, Bar Moruno, which once served up skewers and Spanish-inspired snacks at the Original Farmer's Market, is in the process of taking over the former Kettle Black space.

• Silver Lake: The owners of Purgatory Pizza in Boyle Heights have opened up Hot Tongue, a vegan pizzeria on Glendale Boulevard next to Modern Eats. A gluten-free, Detroit-style pan pizza is among the offerings.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Lincoln Heights' Gamboge closed on Feb. 19, reports Eater LA. The Cambodian restaurant initially opened in August 2020, and the owners hinted at a new venture down the line.

Chef Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong from East Hollywood's Jitlada is a finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: California and Genever in Historic Filipinotown is a semifinalist in the bar category, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Times spoke with the family of East L.A.'s La Blanquita after a safe containing money and personal effects were stolen last month.

El Ruso has moved to a larger location in Silver Lake, reports Eater LA. Their new spot will have more parking and tables.