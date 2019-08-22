Weekends are for cheat days and events like a Parmigiano Reggiano Cracking Partyin Eagle Rock,a SoulFood & SoundTracks’ pop-up Silver Lake dinner party and a Vegan Skewer Fest. These events will help keep your belly satisfied until Monday. Read on to learn more!

SATURDAY, 24

Vegan Skewer Fest at Craft Beer Cellar: Eagle Rock’s premier beer slingers are teaming up with the BBQ sauce masters, Just Add Beer, for an afternoon of beer-glazed veggie skewers on Craft Beer Cellar’s patio. No cover. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

Singles Going Steady, A Rock & Roll Dance Party in Echo Park: This party will please even the most ficklest of rock & roll fans with musical selections spanning from 50’s and 60’s garage, psych, mod, punk, post-punk and more throughout the night. Expect to hear tracks by Le Tigre, Led Zeppelin and Johnny Cash spun by special guest DJ, Mike Delgado, former bass player of the Moving Units. Free. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

The Hidden Histories of L.A.’s Melting Pot Bus Tour, Boyle Heights & Monterey Park: Hop on Esotouric’s bus and become a tourist in your own city! Learn more about how Boyle Heights’ Jewish labor activists from the 1920’s and 30’s helped to inspire the Chicano Moratorium of the 1960’s, an anti-war movement made up of Chicanos from Boyle Heights. Stops include Hollenbeck Park, Evergreen Cemetery and El Encanto. $64. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Branching Out at the Echo Park Lake: Sway to the smooth R&B tunes of Amir Kelly, the self-proclaimed “Blindian” who embraces both his black and Indian roots through his music. Kelly’s live performance will be followed up by a reading by Patrisse Cullors, artist, organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter. Free. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Madison Shepard Records a Stand-Up Comedy Album at Silverlake Lounge: Comedian, writer, and actress, Madison Shepard - known for her involvement in Comedy Central’s “The New Negroes”, the web series, “Empty Space” and “Gentrification” a diversity comedy night in Highland Park - will be recording her first stand-up comedy album live. Free. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, August 25

Vendor Pop-Up at Artemisia Nursery: Shop native plants, pottery, plant medicine and clothing from a small lineup of local artists and makers, including Rabbit Heart Ceramics and Jane Deodorant. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

A Coffee & Culture Walking Tour of Los Feliz: Stop into Los Feliz’s different specialty coffee shops while on a walking tour of the neighborhood’s historical landmarks. The walk includes stops at the Hollyhock House and the locale where the idea of a cartoon named Mickey Mouse was conceived. $65. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

Women’s Mind, Body and Soul Event at Silver Lake Reservoir: Break a sweat during a one-hour workout with celebrity fitness trainer, Mario Guevara followed by a “woman’s worth conversation” with Women of Grit founder, Jennifer Orellana and retired news reporter and stay-at-home mom, Lizette Trent. $45. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

SoulFood & SoundTracks Pop-Up Dinner Party in Silver Lake: See how special guest chefs transform songs from dinner guests’ playlists to their plates in this truly unique pop-up dinner party. $60. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Parmigiano Reggiano Cracking Party at Milkfarm: Watch as Milkfarm’s cheesemongers crack open a fresh 85-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano. Wash down a fresh chunk of Parmigiano Reggiano with Lambrusco while watching a slideshow of how the Italian cheese is made. $20. 5:30 p.m. Details