Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.
Vinovore in Virgil Village has adapted to these socially distant times with the arrival of its wine window, We Like LA reports. Vinovore’s wine window was created to “give some sort of semblance of the old Vinovore shopping experience, said owner Coly Den Haan, whose shop focuses on wines made by women. The bottles are displayed through a window. Customers can purchase a bottle to go or order a glass at the wine window. Orders can be placed online, by phone or via email. Vinovore is at 616 N. Hoover Street in Virgil Village.
A pepperoni shortage due to the pandemic? Eastside pizza makers have you covered, reports The Eastsider. Teresa Folliero, manager of Folliero’s in Highland Park, said that shortages have happened a “couple of times over the last few months,” but that they’ve managed. Ned Martorana, owner of Casa Bianca in Eagle Rock, said that they have “been able to get product.” Kevin Ramsey, general manager of Garage Pizza in Silver Lake said that they have some pepperoni “in reserve.”
The Brite Spot is, well, bright again. The Echo Park diner reopened on Aug. 20 after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to shut down in mid-March. It's the longest closure in the history of the diner, which has operated in the same spot -- albeit under numerous owners -- since it opened 70 years ago, said co-owner David Agnew. Expect breakfast and lunch to be served Thursdays through Sunday on the patio and parking lot, with expanded days and hours as demand justifies. The Brite Spot is at 1918 Sunset Blvd in Echo Park.
Eastside Guides
Eastside Guide: Neighborhood Restaurants & Businesses
Neighborhood businesses need your support during the pandemic. Shop local whenever possible.
