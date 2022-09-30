A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Saturday, Oct 1
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Saturday, Oct 1
Echo Park: Calling all comic book fans! Check out the Heavy Manners Comic Fair featuring work from 14 LA cartoonists.
Lincoln Heights: Swing music lovers, this one is for you. A Swingtronic Speakeasy is happening at The Airliner. Dress in dapper, dolled or formal western wear and dance to live music from the Southwest Biscuit Company.
Atwater Village: Ride your bike along the LA River for the 1st Annual California Clean Air Day Bike Ride. Meet up with other cyclers and learn about ways to help improve and keep the air clean.
• Join the Santa Cecilia Orchestra in Eagle Rock on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its opening season concert 30th anniversary celebration.
• Sanctuary City, a love story of two life-long friends Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok, is on stage at Pasadena Playhouse through October 9!
• All creatures great and small, feathered, furry or fishy, are invited to A Blessing of the Animals in Atwater Village on Saturday, Oct. 1
LA State Historic Park: Woof! Woof! Dog lovers and owners bring your pups and celebrate the 2nd Annual PUP-O-WEEN! Lots to check out from dog readings, dog massages, photographers, adoptions, and more.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by bringing your pet to the Blessing of the Animals at St. Mary of the Angels Anglican Church.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.