Plentiful sunshine. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 5:24 am
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Sept 17
Highland Park: Are you LGBTQ? Do you love art and shopping? Then head over to The Good Gays' Art Market. Find clothes, art, food, and music. You can even get tatted and a haircut.
Boyle Heights: Fan of punk music and art? Converge with punks at the L.A. Black Market Punk Swap at First Street Pool Billiard.
Echo Park: Come take a look at a new line of t-shirts and hand-painted items by Mexican-American visual artist and fashion designer Sofia Enriquez during her solo-exhibit, "Mucho."
Northeast LA: Explore the local art scene, meet the artists and tour neighborhood galleries and home studios during the Discovery Tour Revival 2022.
Eagle Rock: Immerse yourself in a Sunset Sound Bath celebrating the Fall Equinox. Release some tension and bring a mat, blanket, pillow, journal and a pen.
East LA: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival. The grand marshal this year is Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela.
Lincoln Heights: Are you into ciders and sustainable fashion? Then head to Benny Boy Brewing for Sip, Swap, Shop.
Go here for details and more events
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly roundup of news about Eastside restaurants, bars and markets.
Eastside Weekend will help you find the most interesting and fun things to do over the weekend. Delivered on Thursdays.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
A free roundup of the latest news on The Eastsider and beyond. Required for unlimited access to TheEastsiderLA.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.