Glassell Park: Catch a rare live performance from KillDry in celebration of their vinyl release of Pool of the Black Star. The dark ambient electric guitar duo will be joined by Maddi Baddi at Genesis Studios.
Highland Park:The Good Gays' Art Market is back! Shop from new vendors, eat some good food, get tatted, take photos in a photobooth and listen to music by DJ Sarita Linda.
Sunday, Feb 5
El Sereno: Jazz at Lincoln Center will be performing at The Luckman presenting Songs We Love. The group will go through four decades of music with songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.