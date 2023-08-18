Echo Park: Plan an evening of fun and go back in time at The Echo for Club 90s Presents 2000's Night. Dress in the era of McBling, Emo, and anything in your closet that reminds you of the time.
Montecito Heights: Vampires have infested Heritage Square Museum. Go on an immersive experience with the original production "fangs!" and select a Harvest Queen. Be ready, you might be separated from your group.
Saturday, August 19
Elysian Valley:The month-Long Ham Festival is taking place at The Elysian Theatre. The NONSEMBLE will perform 26 original pieces in 3 acts featuring avant-garde comedy.
Elysian Park: Get a Natural High at an alcohol-free pop up dance party with live DJ's at the park! Before the party, revel in breathwork & somatic movement. There will be complimentary zero-proof mocktails & vegan pizza.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Glassell Park: Join in on PlayLA's Wheelchair Basketball Clinic at the rec center. This Youth Adaptive Sports Program is free for children with disabilities ages 5-17. No experience is necessary.
Silver Lake: Attend the opening reception for Nous-Ance: Metamorphosis, a group show featuring the work of 30 artists exploring the themes of transformation, growth and change.
Sunday, August 20
Eagle Rock: Head to Vidiots for the screening of Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991). This family-friendly film follows Robin Williams as an older Peter Pan heading back to Neverland to save his children from Captain Hook.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, which is home to one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating railroads.
Greek Theater: Listen to the "Sound of Sunshine" and snag some tickets to see reggae musicians Michael Franti & Spearhead perform with Soja.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.