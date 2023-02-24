A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
FYI: This weekend's stormy weather may force the cancellation or postponement of events.
Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 44F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 10:34 am
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the peppercorn trees listening to American folk music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Cypress Park: Bring your pups to DEN Urban Dog Retreat for a Puppy Social Club. A trainer will be there to help guide pups in interacting with other pups.
Eagle Rock: Celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the Women's 20th Century Club of Eagle Rock by attending a Founders Day High Tea and art exhibit.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in La Egoista, a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.
Montecito Heights: Sketch and paint a live model in historical dress at Heritage Square Museum with California Art Club.
Monterey Hills: Commemorate International Maternal Language Day at Chief Ya'anna Learning Village. Celebrate native languages through workshops, and enjoy food, dance, and music.
Highland Park: Catch a musical showcase from the UCLA Gluck Saxophone Quartet at Arroyo Seco Library. They will perform in soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone styles and various musical genres.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
