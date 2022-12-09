A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Friday, Dec 9
Boyle Heights: Get some deals at a one-day Sample Sale at Asher Cafe. Shop for garments from perfectwhitetee, AsherLA, and The Era.
Saturday, Dec 10
East LA: Find unique holiday gifts from Latina and queer vendors at the Holiday Fiesta.
El Sereno: Bring the family and check out the El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony & Winter Jubilee. There will be snow, activities, and toys for children ages 0-14.
El Sereno: Train lovers of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the largest HO scale-operating model railroads in the U.S., covering almost 5,000 square feet.
Eagle Rock: Shop for your furry friends at the first annual Pawliday Market featuring local dog vendors. Food and craft beer will also be present for shoppers.
Cypress Park: It's a family celebration at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority. Celebrate the Council Reentry Program and enjoy live music, food, giveaways, and activities.
Highland Park: Bring your kid and their favorite stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Concert and discover the strings of the orchestra. Performed by musicians from Santa Cecilia Orchestra.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for unique holiday gifts from local artists at the Plaza de la Raza Holiday Art Sale.
Sunday, Dec 11
Atwater Village: Get into the holiday spirit at the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival.
Atwater Village: Meet some cute cats and shop for cat-themed products and gifts by Junko at the Sante D’Or Cat Rescue & Junko’s Pop Up.
Montecito Heights: Listen to Victorian Ghost Stories and go on a Candlelit Tour of the Hale House, The Shaw House & the Octagon House at Heritage Square Museum. Get into the holiday spirit and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.