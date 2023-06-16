Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info(Sponsored)
Saturday, June 17
East LA: Celebrate Juneteenth at Belvedere Park withentertainment, resource fairs, sports tournaments and other activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Silver Lake: Head to the newest LGBTQ+ party, Reggayton, at Los Globos. Celebrate Pride Month with some dancing to house music, reggaeton, afrobeats, and more.
Montecito Heights: Buy a ticket for entry and parking to Heritage Square Museum's Pride Event, The Gay 90s, presented by Art Time. Shop from queer art vendors, engage in 1990's and 1890's crafts, and dance to live music.
Pasadena: Spend Father's Day Weekend at the 30th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival. View the work of 500 artists that will create 200 chalk murals. Enjoy family-friendly activities, a silent auction, live music, and more.
Sunday, June 18
El Sereno: Take the model train lovers in your life to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring an HO scale-operating model railroad covering almost 5,000 square feet.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.