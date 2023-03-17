DTLA: Celebrate all things Latina at the 5th annual LATINAFest. This community-based organization will feature over 100 exhibitors, a fashion show, morning yoga, food trucks, and more. Bring a friend, family member, or anyone for some fun.
El Sereno: Prom season is around the corner. Seniors who are in need of a gown can get a free prom dress at Plaza de la Raza.
Dodger Stadium: The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon is taking place and passing through Echo Park, Los Feliz, and Silver Lake. The marathon will finish off in Century City. Come support or take part in this active event.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
