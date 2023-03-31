A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
⭐ Featured Events
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Friday, Mar 31
Eagle Rock: Join in on the Big Read and pick up a free copy of Charles Yu’s Interior Chinatown. Read the book and return to Center for the Arts Eagle Rock in late April to create a zine based on the novel.
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran.
Pasadena: It's Friday, I'm in Love. Catch a live tribute performance from locals, A Night Like This. Dance to songs from The Cure, and other 80s New Wave and Post-punk tunes.
Silver Lake: Attend a Shabbat Community Dinner that includes blessings and singing at the Silverlake Jewish Community Center.
Saturday, Apr 1
Eagle Rock: Start off April learning how to craft three seasonal cocktails at Relentless Brewing and Spirits' Spring Cocktail Workshop. Snacks will be provided.
East LA: East Los Angeles Farmers Market and pick up some fresh produce, artisanal products and entertainment by local talent.
Mt. Washington: Get to know your neighbors and learn how to make tamales at NENO Tamal-Making Party!
Highland Park: Dress for a night of intergalactic fun at The Futuristic FolkRock Fest. Enjoy live music from Aaron Astrodamus and Atoms Are Aliens's new album, and shop from local food, jewelry, and art vendors.
Sunday, Apr 2
Griffith Park: Attend an Armenian Social Mixer and meet up with other Armenian locals. Food is included in ticket price, with proceeds going to the non-profit, Hayk For Our Heroes.
