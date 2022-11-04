A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Eastside Weekend
Boyle Heights: Join a procession from Mariachi Plaza to Self Help Graphics & Art, where the 49th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration will feature live music and performances, art market, exhibitions and food.
Cypress Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse for a Happy Hour and Single Release Show + Party for Mirrorball.
Highland Park: Take part in a community free event and celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival de Otoño at Culebra Park. Enjoy musical performances, poetry, face painting, and local food.
El Sereno: Check out the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Gaynor at The Luckman and sing along to "I Will Survive" and other great hits.
Lincoln Heights: Join author Alma Zaragoza-Petty as she celebrates her new book, "Chingona: Owning Your Inner Badass for Healing and Justice," with music, food vendors and author discussion.
Silver Lake: Attend an author event and find out how science inspired Lily Simonson to write, "Antarctica!," a book about intrigue, treachery and zombie penguins.
Eagle Rock: Learn how to hand sew quilt blocks and finish them using hand quilting in a new Quilting Workshop with artist Connie Rohman.
Glassell Park: Close out the week with craft brews and Friendship Buddies stand-up comedy on the patio at Verdugo Bar.
The Autry Museum: Check out the Reflections: Clothing & Movement exhibit and watch dancers engage in a conversation about Dress Codes through contemporary practice.
