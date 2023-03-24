A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Friday, Mar 24
Echo Park: Listen to Stories Books & Cafe's autofiction reading series. Inspired by Archway Editions book NDA: An Autofiction Anthology, this series will be hosted by Caitlin Frost and feature authors Miranda July, Robert Gluck, Michelle Tea, and more.
Saturday, Mar 25
Elysian Valley: It's Every Day Action's First Annual Celebrity Casino Night at LA River Studios. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and a full open bar. The gala will hold a silent auction, with proceeds going to EDA's mission.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend some time in nature and help preserve the earth by planting native wildflower seeds at Audubon Center's Seed Pod Workshop.
Griffith Park: Catch an additional performance of the 13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie! The short plays are inspired by warrior women in Native communities.
Sunday, Mar 26
East LA: Reconnect with the past and tour three old Jewish cemeteries. Learn about the burial sites and the congregations that started them.
Silver Lake: Make your way to Santa Monica Blvd for the 9th Annual Off Sunset Festival. Celebrating Silver Lake's LGBTQIA community, the leather street fair will have food trucks, live music, beer, and vendors.
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.