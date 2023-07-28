Silver Lake: C'mon Barbie, let's go party! It's Barbie Night at Los Globos. Dress in pink for the theme and get free admission before 11pm. Attendees will also get free lashes and a chance to win a $300 gift card.
Saturday, July 29
Boyle Heights: Learn more about your Mexican ancestors at Finding Your Roots in Mexico, a presentation by historian and genealogist John Schmal.
Echo Park: There's a Queer Writing Meetup happening at the park. Come with ideas in mind or a desire to write. Snacks and water will be provided.
Los Feliz: Check out A Comedy Show LA in a secret location. The show will take place in a backyard garden featuring comics from The Tonight Show, SNL, and more.
Elysian Valley: Lend a hand in the Bowtie Wetland Demonstration Project and join in on the 3rd workshop of the 4 part series, Sowing Seeds & Growing Plants. Learn about plant propagation and get hands experience and help create a micro-nursery.
