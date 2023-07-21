Eagle Rock: Watch "La Bamba," the 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips.
Silver Lake:Encyclopedia Commedia, the acclaimed New York hit, makes its way to LA exploring Volume A: From Aardvark to Azimuth. This comedy trivia show covers a single volume of an encyclopedia and will offer the chance to win prizes.
Echo Park: RSVP for hands-on At-Home Film Projection Workshop presented by El Cine. Learn about small gauge film editing and projection and the importance of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm filmmaking.
Silver Lake: Head to Kombu Sushi for Sunset Junction Makers Market. RSVP for a spot to meet local makers and shop for art, books, ceramics, crystals, plants, tattoos, treats, and more!
Sunday, July 23
LA State Historic Park: Check out FOLAR's 2nd annual River Fest. Celebrate the LA river and catch films, performances, and educational pieces about nature, health, climate change, and art. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and over 20 booths.
