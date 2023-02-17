A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
East LA: Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances, and have a good time.
Highland Park: Attend an Inaugural Ball Dinner Dance at LA’s oldest Italian social society, Garibaldina. Dress in formal black tie attire and dance to old school love songs.
El Sereno: See one of the top ten African-American dance companies perform stepping. Step Afrika! blends dance styles from traditional African dances and combines storytelling and humor.
Highland Park: Play scrabble at Arroyo Seco Library. Learn the game or test your skills with friends and strangers.
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
