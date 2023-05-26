Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
Los Feliz: Enjoy a night of Bach, Rock & Shakespeare at the Greek Theatre, featuring Marshall High's Orchestra, Shakespeare Troupe, Dance Class, Jazz Band, and finalist from the Battle of the Garage Bands
Saturday, May 27
East LA: Sign up for Make a Move East L.A., an all-ages chess tournament in which participants will compete for prize money. Slots at the tournament, which takes place at East Los Tacos, are expected to fill up quickly.
East Hollywood: Come and celebrate your skin at a self-love dance party. Dress on theme and show off your body at The Body Party!
