A rundown of fun and frightful Halloween and Día de los Muertos events across the Eastside and neighboring communities.
- 🧛 Vampires indicate kid and family-friendly event
👻 Friday, Oct 28
🧛 Atwater Village: Join the parade of goblins on Glendale Boulevard for an afternoon of Trick or Treat on the Boolevard.
Boyle Heights: Costumes are encouraged for This is Halloween, a goth/industrial EBM dance party brought to you by Release The Bats Club.
🧛 City Terrace: Take the family to City Terrace Park for the Trick or Treat Village, featuring game booths, candy, music, contest costumes and pumpkin carvings.
Echo Park: Watch a 1977 Japanese horror film House followed by a solo performance of LA-based musician Harmony Index at Heavy Manners Library.
Echo Park: RSVP for the Friday Before Halloween Party with drag performers, flash tattoos, tarot readings and dancing.
Highland Park: Fans of pop, noise rock and more will find something to like and listen to at The Halloween Freakout.
Montecito Heights: The Victorians of the Heritage Square Museum have received a Halloween makeover for trick-or-treating on Cemetery Lane. Through Halloween.
👺 Saturday, Oct 29
Atwater Village: Who will win the $300 gift certificate for the best costume at the Strange Magic Halloween Party?
🧛 Downtown LA: The South Patio at Union Station -- aka Boonion Station -- will be transformed into a Halloween Village on Saturday and Sunday with family-friendly activities ranging from a hay maze and slime sessions to face painting and howling stilt walkers.
🧛 East LA: The Catholic cemetery will host a Día De Los Muertos Mass and celebration on Saturday with altars in honor of the departed, kids' activities and performances by Ballet Folklorico Ollin and female mariachi ensemble Las Colibri.
Echo Park: Wear your prize-winning costume at Spooky Feels Halloween Dance Party, featuring indie rock and dance music.
🧛 Elysian Heights: Take the kids to Elysian Heights Arts Magnet for an afternoon of free arts & crafts, games, performances and a haunted maze during the Dia de los Muertos and Harvest Festival.
🧛 Hollywood Forever Cemetery: The Halloween Spooktacular at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park is sold out. However, the theater company will stage puppet shows at Dia de Los Muertos events at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Forest Lawn in Glendale on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Lincoln Heights: The beer and cider will flow, and DJs will put you in a party mood at the Zombie Halloween.
Silver Lake: A DJ, drag queen and a $250 costume contest prize await at the Spooky Pop Halloween party.
🧛 Silver Lake: It's Rose Scharlin's 19th Annual Hullabaloo! Perfect for preschoolers, this Halloween Fundraiser will have homemade goods, games and crafts.
Silver Lake: Dress up as your favorite Bollywood character and head for Bollyween, a Bollywood Halloween Party.
😱 Sunday, Oct 30
🧛 Alhambra: The 9th Annual Alhambra Pumpkin Run returns with 1k, 5k and 10k runs and a Hallowscream Festival in Downtown Alhambra.
Griffith Park: Take the L.A. Haunted Hayride to the mythical town of Midnight Falls for ghosts, ghouls and ghastly monsters. Every night through Halloween.
Highland Park: I'll have what that zombie is drinking! The York Manor will double as the House of Spirits: Vaughn Hall with a Halloween Cocktail Soiree, nibbles and ghost tales.
🧛 Los Feliz: Celebrate Hallow's Eve at Go Get Em Tiger for a Halloween Block Party and a movie screening of Hocus Pocus. Make sure to come dressed in costume for the competition and some pictures at the photo booth.
☠️ Monday, Oct 31
🧛 L.A. Zoo: See the zoo as you've never seen it before during Boo at the L.A Zoo. Spooky decorations, creepy crafts, trick-or-treating and more will take place through Halloween.
🧛 South Pasadena: Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 followed by an adults-only Halloween party and film screening at Trick or Treat with the Lucha Brothers.
