A look at what's going on this weekend -- and your Eastside weather forecast.
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Friday, September 8
Boyle Heights: Hit the dance floor at The Paramount's Lesbian Goth Night with Go-Go dancers, and music from Vanessa Burgundy, Ditto, and Ashley Bad. Take photos at the photo booth, and buy from art vendors.
Saturday, September 9
Echo Park: Explore the neighborhood during Echo Park Rising, a free music and arts festival hosted by clubs, shops, restaurants, bars and even a tattoo parlor and yoga studio.
Highland Park: Take an afternoon stroll to The Pop-Hop and shop at the York Art Walk & Market.
Lincoln Heights: Help create a California native plant corridor and clean up Avenue 20.
Los Feliz: It's LFIA’s annual Photo Day at the library. This year's theme is centered on "celebrations." Bring your photos documenting birthdays, graduations, weddings, or any type of celebration in Los Feliz. Photos will be scanned and returned onsite.
Los Feliz: Attend opening receptions for glimmer of hope, paintings by Dianne Bennett, and Here Because of You, sculptures by Joel Hernandez, at La Luz de Jesus Gallery.
Montecito Heights: Carnaval de la Lune is back at Heritage Square Museum. Experience a spooky themed carnival with photo ops, sideshow performances, characters, games, and shops. (Sept. 9 -10)
Silver Lake: Get Ready for College at the library! High schoolers can get tips and tricks from a college counselor on applying to schools plus a 30-minute one-to-one college counseling.
Sunday, September 10
East LA: Join the crowds along Cesar Chavez Avenue on Sunday morning for the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival, with Mariachi bands, food vendors and more.
Echo Park: Grab your cowboy boots for some country dancing at Grand Ole Echo.
Elysian Valley: Support Trans Rights at a Benefit Show taking place at Zebulon. Featuring music from MZ Neon, Trap Girl, and Dagger Polyester and drag from Hollow Eve.
