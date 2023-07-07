Cypress Park: Take the kids to the First Friday Community Campfire at Rio de Los Angles State Park, featuring a community bird walk, music and sing-a-longs and s’mores!
Echo Park: Bring a friend or come alone for a live show at Drake Hall. Catch the dark and comedic play about two seemingly identical couples, The Realistic Joneses, this weekend.
Saturday, July 8
East L.A.: Help revitalize garden beds, build a compost system and construct a lattice fence at the Upgrade the Garden Day at the Eastmont Community Center.
Historic Filipinotown: The East West Players will perform Sama Sama: Solidarity in the Fields at the Echo Park Library. This show is about the friendship of labor activists Larry Itliong and Cesar Chavez, seen through modern teenage eyes. Also, it's free!
Montecito Heights: Have a picnic at Heritage Square Museum and watch the 1950 film, Sunset Boulevard, at dusk. There will be popcorn and concessions for sale.
Sunday, July 9
Greek Theatre: Rock out to Le Tigre with Claud at the Greek. Catch the riot grrrl and punk group formed in 1998 by Bikini Kill frontwoman, Kathleen Hanna, Johanna Fateman, and Sadie Benning.
Highland Park:Meet the Woodwinds at Arroyo Seco Regional Branch Library. Enjoy a free concert from the Santa Cecilia Orchestra that will demonstrate how sounds and rhythms bring music to life. Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal along.
