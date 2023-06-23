A look at what's going on this weekend -- and your Eastside weather forecast.
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Friday, June 23
Lincoln Heights: Get dancing at Friday Night Funk. Go on a transformative dance experience with DJ Mari Elena. All bodies are welcome, so don't be shy!
Saturday, June 24
Boyle Heights: Check out Las Fotos Project's Spring 2023 Culmination Exhibitions. The opening reception will feature artwork from three photography cohorts: Esta Soy Yo, Digital Promotoras, and Creative Entrepreneurship Opportunities (CEO).
Debs Park: Go on an Herb Walk & Plant Meditation. Bring a mug, a notepad, and a blanket. Before the walk take some tea meditation made from native plants.
Eagle Rock: Grab some free milkweed from the SAMO Fund Milkweed Team at Occidental College. Mini-Milkweed Workshops will take place in English and Spanish an hour apart. Registered attendees will receive 5 free Narrowleaf Milkweed plants, so don't forget to register.
Eagle Rock: Shop from local vendors and artists at The Neighborhood Market pop-up.
East Hollywood: Throwback to some pop jams from the 2000s at The Virgil for a Teenage Dream. Dance to some Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, and more!
Montecito Heights: Go shopping at Magic Market taking place at Heritage Square Museum. Grub on some vegan food, get a tarot reading, embrace sound healing, and go on historic house tours.
Silver Lake: Join Hatch Egg Donation & Surrogate Agency for Babies & Brunch. Gay men can learn how to become parents through this seminar at 33 Taps.
Sunday, June 25
East L.A.: Watch the night sky light up. Head out to the East L.A. Civic Center, for a free fireworks show, resource fair and concert. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes food vendors and a kids’ zone.
Los Feliz: Celebrate Pride: Before the Internet at The Friend. Party like pre-social media times and dance to music from DJ KapriSun, Tiára Monique, and DJ Weirdowithsoul.
