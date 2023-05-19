Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend the evening at the park for a Family Movie Night. Bring your walking shoes for a nature walk before and some blankets to watch Ice Age: The Meltdown and eat free popcorn.
Saturday, May 20
Elysian Heights: Enjoy a Concert Under the Stars and save arts in public education. Eat, drink, dance to live music, and get a Tarot+Spiritual reading.
Silver Lake: Bring the family for an afternoon of live music, food, games and crafts at Neighborhood Nursery School's 71st Annual Spring Fair.
Sunday, May 21
Eagle Rock: Start an experimental art workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Drawing Out of the Box will take place every Sunday at the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock until June 11th.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans won't want to miss the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House featuring an HO scale-model railroad set amid a 5,000-square-foot miniature landscape.
Northeast LA: Explore Heritage Square, the L.A. Police Museum and the Lummis Home during the Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is free.
