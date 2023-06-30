Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
Saturday, July 1
Boyle Heights: Learn spooky L.A. history at Boyle Heights: Most Haunted. Get a ghost tour from a sixth-generation local and walk around the community.
Westlake: Catch the Mystery Theater Horror Show at the Frida Kahlo Theater. This original play was created by people with autism and other learning disabilities and is about an alien theatre troupe.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a day of spiritual connection at a Truthfulness Workshop with meditation teachers, Saqib and Charles, who will guide you through self-reflection and personal transformation.
