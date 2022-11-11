A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
News From Our Sponsors
Eastside Weekend
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
An homage to Bizet's Carmen! Join us for a special evening as guest artists mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock and Flamenco guitarist Andres Vadin weave legends of the Old World into a 21st-century musical tapestry. Presented by the Santa Cecilia Orchestra.
Cypress Park: Attend a Veterans Day ceremony at El Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Eagle Rock: Reserve a seat for the Beyond Carmen Concert, featuring mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock and Flamenco guitarist Andres Vadin.
Echo Park: Fans of 2000 Hip Hop head to the Echoplex for Echo Flex: a 2000s Hip Hop Party! Come dance with friends all night to Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fat Joe, and more!
Historic Filipinotown: View new work by artist Rodney Harder during the opening reception for "Ready to Go" at Council St Gallery.
Lincoln Heights: Help make apple cider by turning an old fashioned cider press and snack on fresh apple cider donuts, apple pie and other goodies during AppleFest at Benny Boy Brewing.
Eagle Rock: There's a photo shoot fundraiser happening at CommuneLA for Eagle Rock Elementary PTA. Bring your kids and take photos with friends and family.
Montecito Heights: Find some old-timey fun at Heritage Square Museum's Adam Forge Festival by watching demonstrations on blacksmithing, press printing, glass making, leather making and more!
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.