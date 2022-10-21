A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Eastside Weekend
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Atwater Village: Spend a purrfect evening at The High Low Bar for their annual Monster Meowsh. Dress up for a chance to win a lottery prize, enjoy live music and comedy, tarot reading, and more!
Echo Park: Head to the Edendale Library parking lot for pre-Halloween fun with the Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club. The Varrio Vamps, an all-female car club, will show their restored and customized classic cars, while Chulita Vinyl Club will present a DJ set.
Highland Park: Spook-A-Nanny will get you into a spooky mood with a collection of Halloween-themed video shorts of live-action, animated and puppet performances.
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival. It's held near locations of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Silver Lake: Bring the kids to the Micheltorena Elementary Pumpkinfest, with a Haunted House, Black Light Party, Crafts, Bounce House, Costume Swap, Bake Sale and more.
Silver Lake: Get lost in the hay maze and have fun with carnival games and crafts at the Ivan-Hoedown, a fundraiser for Ivanhoe Elementary.
Glassell Park: Laugh it up Friendship Buddies, an outdoor, stand-up comedy show at Verdugo Bar.
Highland Park: Can't sleep and want a bedtime story? Head to The Pop Hop for some spine-chilling tales told by five storytellers part of Spooky Storytelling Night.
