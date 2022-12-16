A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Friday, Dec 16
Highland Park: Moms who need a place to vent, share and empathize with other moms can check out MOM WORLD: By Way of Spaces Therapy. The event is free by reservation is required.
Silver Lake: Load your car with non-perishable foods and head to the drive-thru Holiday Food Drive hosted by Council District 4. Items will be donated to food pantries across the district.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa or order boozy beverages provided by the iconic Black Cat during a free screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the parking lot behind the new Shake Shack.
Saturday, Dec 17
Boyle Heights: If you're into art, check out the The Last Unicorn, a 40th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery. The exhibit will run from December 17th - January 21, 2023.
Glassell Park: Come for hot cocoa, treats and holiday gifts at Krampus Village.
Highland Park: Celebrate Los Angeles Public Library's 150th birthday with a storytime followed by songs and crafts at Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Boyle Heights: Bring good company and an empty stomach to La Posada de La Que Buena. This cultural celebration will feature free toys for kids, live music, raffles, and ballet folklorico.
Sunday, Dec 18
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend Winter in the Park and celebrate the season with family-friendly events. Make your own Native Plant Wreath, Wildflower Seed Bomb, Botanical-Based Ink, and enjoy some snacks and live music. If you're an early bird, join in on Audubon's Christmas Bird Count.
Los Feliz: Listen to Christmas carols and hymns during A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, featuring the Schola Cantorum of St Mary of the Angels.
Los Feliz: Art, food, DJ, juice press and more at the Chanukah Street Fair.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
