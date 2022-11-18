A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Friday, Nov 18
Echo Park: It's Comics O'Clock at Heavy Manners Library. Listen to a comics reading hosted by Mikey Heller featuring several storytelling artists.
Historic Filipinotown: Honor the 25th anniversary of Historic illipinos II at HiFi kitchen and celebrate the impact Filipinos and Fil-Americans have in break dancing. Featuring a freestyle session from Reveal, Rainen, Jeromeskee, Bee, and more.
Saturday, Nov 19
Echo Park: Calling all LGBTQIA+ community members interested in astrology, this event is for you! Head to Echo Park Lake to learn about the zodiac at Astro Vibes: Cosmic Queer.
Glassell Park: Get a workout at Jazzy Funk Dance Class and celebrate the host's birthday! Bring your friends for a cardio dance party experience.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Enjoy live music from percussionist Randy Gloss and Fabiano do Nascimento & June West. Bring a blanket and enjoy 2 events from Floating.
Sunday, Nov 20
Elysian Valley: Join LA Compost and the Elysian Valley Community Garden for a late afternoon for their Carbon Farming with Compost: Microscopy Night. Tour the community composting system and learn about carbon farming.
Dodgers Stadium: Grab some tickets for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour. See one of the top selling solo artists perform his best hits at the ballpark.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
