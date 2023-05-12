Highland Park: Take part in a book talk and a self care event at The Pop Hop with best-selling author Jenny Joy. She will share her journey through postpartum and mindfulness from her book, Soul Garden Moms Journal: Guide and Tool for Cultivating The Garden of Your Life.
Saturday, May 13
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate LA’s Urban Birds and enjoy music, sound-producing art and plenty of fun activities. There will be a live bird presentation by Wild Wings and an instrument “petting zoo.”
Highland Park: Arrange a whimsical floral arrangement at a Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshop at Little Green Art Studio. Bring your mom or a friend and learn to create and take home your own arrangement.
L.A. State Historic Park: Learning new kite flying techniques from Kite Masters, enjoy a “gallery in the sky” and participate in an art-making workshop during the Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
