A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Saturday, Dec 3
Atwater Village: Browse for gifts and art while sipping craft cocktails at the Holiday Pop-Up & Art Show.
Boyle Heights: Take a walking tour of Boyle Heights Most Haunted locations. Learn history from a 6th generation local.
Dodger Stadium: Listen to a wide variety of Latin music -- from Los Tigres Del Norte to Cafe Tacuba to Sin Bandera-- at the Besame Mucho Festival.
Eagle Rock: Take a one-day Kaleidoscopic Drawing workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Deepen your skills in depth, movement, and composition.
East LA: Snow in East LA? Yes, you and your kids can play in tons of snow that will be trucked into Belvedere (4pm-8pm), City Terrace (4pm-8pm) and Obregon (12pm-4pm) parks for Winter Wonderland events.
Glassell Park: Spend an afternoon at the bi-monthly Baby Girl "One Fine Day" Patio Party. Hosted at Verdugo Bar, enjoy R&B classics, bottomless mimosas, and shop from pop up vendors. Donations will go to the Glassell Park Community Fridge.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for holiday gifts, sweets & treats, cards, art, clothing, and more at Benny Boy Brewing's Holiday Market.
Los Feliz: Pick up some holiday gifts at the first-time Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Mount Hollywood Congregational Church.
Los Feliz: Bring a flashlight, battery-powered lantern (even a cellphone light will do) to the Los Feliz Annual Tree Lighting.
Sunday, Dec 4
Echo Park: Eager to learn how to edit video like a pro? Head to Heavy Manners Library and take their Intro to Adobe Premiere Pro workshop with Echo Park Film Center.
East Hollywood: Catch "The Book of Liz," a comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about a cheese-ball-making member of a tight-knit religious community who decides to explore the outside world.
