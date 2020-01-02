Elysian Heights -- Pollen, the the only dining spot in this hilly residential neighborhood, served its last meal late last month two years after Australian restauranteurs took over the place.

"It is with regret that we must inform you that we will not be re-opening after the holiday," said a notice posted near the entrance of the Echo Park Avenue restaurant."We thank you for your support and friendship and wish you all the best for the the New Year!"

"The ever increasing costs of trying to run a small business, and in particular in the [food and beverage] industry, in California has put us in a position where we have simply run out of the funds necessary to keep it open," said co-owner Bonnie Shearston in an email.

Before launching Pollen in December 2017, Shearston and business partner Tom Sanceau had opened half a dozen restaurants, bars and pubs in Australia under their HappyFat Group.

Unlike Fix, which which was a casual coffee house, Pollen featured more formal table service and higher prices, with a bacon and egg breakfast setting you back $18.

Is this spot, which is nearly a mile north of Sunset Boulevard, too remote to support a full-service restaurant?

This story has been updated with a comment from Bonnie Shearston