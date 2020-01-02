Elysian Heights -- Pollen, the the only dining spot in this hilly residential neighborhood, served its last meal late last month two years after Australian restauranteurs took over the place.
"It is with regret that we must inform you that we will not be re-opening after the holiday," said a notice posted near the entrance of the Echo Park Avenue restaurant."We thank you for your support and friendship and wish you all the best for the the New Year!"
"The ever increasing costs of trying to run a small business, and in particular in the [food and beverage] industry, in California has put us in a position where we have simply run out of the funds necessary to keep it open," said co-owner Bonnie Shearston in an email.
Before launching Pollen in December 2017, Shearston and business partner Tom Sanceau had opened half a dozen restaurants, bars and pubs in Australia under their HappyFat Group.
Unlike Fix, which which was a casual coffee house, Pollen featured more formal table service and higher prices, with a bacon and egg breakfast setting you back $18.
Is this spot, which is nearly a mile north of Sunset Boulevard, too remote to support a full-service restaurant?
This story has been updated with a comment from Bonnie Shearston
As a resident of the area, I'm sad but not surprised. The quality of the food never quite matched the price point. We gave it quite a few chances for lunch and dinner and always the food seemed average—as did the coffee. I miss Fix although for sure Pollen did a nice job with the space. It's got to be so tough to make it in a town heaving with restaurants, but I can't help thinking a business of Ostrich Farm or Honey Hi quality could be a destination restaurant. Honestly it's a lovely location. We'll see what's next. I hope someone takes it on soon.
