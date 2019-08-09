Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

La Abeja owner Rogelio Fonseca is retiring, L.A. Taco reports. Fonseca has worked at La Abeja since he was 14 years old, when his parents, Gloria and Jose Fonseca from Mexico City, opened the Mexican restaurant in 1969. Fifty years later, Fonseca is “ready to call it wrap.” What’s to come? L.A. Taco reports that Fonseca is listing the building that houses La Abeja and its adjacent units for sale. Fonseca expects the last day of service to be closer to the end of the year, but that could change if he sells the building sooner. With that in mind, it might be a good idea for fans of La Abeja to enjoy one last serving of Fonseca’s family recipes before a piece of Los Angeles’ food history disappears. La Abeja is at 3700 N. Figueroa St. in Cypress Park.

Craving barbecue? Valerie Echo Park is hosting a series of barbecue pop-ups, Eater LA reports. Chef Miles Thompson is hosting an outdoor barbecue pop-up at the bakery. He’s partnering with Valerie Confections owner Valerie Gordon and together they are bringing the concept of “Angeleno fare cooked over open fire.” Thompson will be managing the fire and Gordon will be handling pies and cakes. Launches Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18 and continues until mid-September. Echo Park foodies may remember Thompson from his acclaimed but short lived Allumette on Echo Park Avenue. On another note, Moo’s Craft Barbecue is hosting a pop-up on Monday, Aug. 30. The underground barbecue concept headed by Andrew and Michelle Muñoz from East Los Angeles bring a central Texas style barbecue flavor to the table. Valerie Echo Park is at 1665 Echo Park Ave. in Echo Park.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made it a bit easier for some fans to dodge the concession lines. Dodger fans sitting on the Top Deck now have the option to order stadium fare using the Postmates app, CBSLA reports. Fans order and pay on their phones and pick up the order at a designated Postmates point. Expect the service to be available throughout the stadium in the 2020 season.

