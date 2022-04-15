Dodger Stadium has been turned into a giant food court thanks to a variety of places to eat and drink across the ballpark.

The fans who attended Thursday's season opener against the Cincinnati Reds got a taste of several new food and drink items that aren't your traditional Dodger Dog, peanuts and beer.

Some of this season's new items:

Meats (mostly)

• Louisiana hot link, bratwurst, Italian sausage and plant-based bratwurst available at the LA on Deck Circle on the Field Level and Reserve Level.

• Nashville-style tenders will be tossed in Nashville seasoning and served with crinkle cut fries. They will be available at the Sweet Chick stand on the Field Level.

• The Korean short rib bowl served at Base Bowls on the Field Level will have steamed rice topped with wok-fired beef and steamed broccoli.

• MVP barbecue platter available at the Think Blue BBQ in the Centerfield Pavilion will be served with burnt ends, corn bread, pulled pork, coleslaw and smoked picante.

Tacos

• Taqueria platter with chicken taquitos, jalapeño poppers and a cheese quesadilla will be available at the Hornitos Cantina on the Field Level or the LA Taqueria on the Reserve Level. Hornitos Cantina in Right Field will feature specialty Hornitos cocktails.

Pizza

• Mushroom pepperoni sausage pizza from California Pizza Kitchen will be sold at stands throughout the stadium.

Sandwiches

• The Dodgers Deli on the Loge Level has added two grinders and a roast beef dip sandwich to its menu. The Caprese grinder will be served on French bread with fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. The Cold Cuts grinder will be comprised of a French roll, mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and hot giardiniera.

Beverages

• The Herradura Ultra Bar in Section 11 of the Reserve Level will feature specialty cocktails, including the herradura dodgerita.

• Aguas Frescas will be available for purchase -- mango (with mango chunks, mango rim dip), horchata (with mazapan rim), strawberry-kiwi (strawberry chunks), pineapple (pineapple chunks, tamarindo rim) -- at the Hornitos Cantina on Field Level, Eats and Drinks in the Centerfield and the LA Taqueria on the Reserve Level.

Sweets

• Dessert nachos, a traditional style nacho bowl served with buñuelos, soft-serve ice cream, strawberries, and chocolate sauce, will be available at the Dunkin stand on the Field Level and Sweet Spot on the Loge Level.

• Funnel fries served with chocolate or raspberry syrup and powdered sugar available at the Dunkin stand on the Field Level and Trolly Treats on the Loge and Reserve Levels.