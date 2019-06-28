The 4th of July isn't until next Thursday, but several July 4th festivities are getting a jump start this weekend all over the Eastside. It definitely evokes the feeling that summer is finally here

The various celebrations not only include fireworks, but some include music, food and other activities. And you don’t have to break the bank to have a good time; many of the events are free.

If you’re really into the 4th of July light shows, you can catch more than one celebration! (but keep your pups inside). Here’s a list of local firework shows taking place throughout the coming week:

Boyle Heights

13th Annual Boyle Heights Concert & Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Hollenbeck Park, 415 S St Louis St.

The City of Los Angeles invites you to join Councilmember Jose Huizar, in collaboration with Casa 0101, to the 13th Annual Boyle Heights Concert & Fireworks Show featuring Bombachante! The concert begins at 5:00 PM, followed by fireworks at dark.

Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Independence Day Fireworks

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Dodger Stadium 1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Enjoy a fireworks display after a game against the San Diego Padres. Game starts at 6:10 PM and tickets start at $32 on Dodgers.com. Can’t make the game? You can still enjoy the show for free from surrounding hillsides in Echo Park, Elysian Heights and Solano Canyon.

Eagle Rock

10th Annual Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 30, 2019

Eagle Rock Recreation Center, 1100 Eagle Vista Dr.

The City of Los Angeles invites you to join Councilmember Jose Huizar, in collaboration with the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce, to the 10th Annual Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show featuring The Spazmatics! The concert begins at 5:00 PM, followed by fireworks at dark. Reminder that glass bottles, BBQ grills, alcohol, pets, umbrellas and canopies are not permitted in the park.

East Los Angeles

Independence Day Firework Show

Sunday, June 30, 2019

East LA Civic Center, 4801 E. 3rd Street

Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County of Los Angeles Department of Park and Recreation welcome you to a free firework show with food, arts, entertainment and a kids zone! The musical headliner this year is the Tierra. The event starts at 4:00 PM.

El Sereno

Independence Day Parade

12th Annual El Sereno Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 29th, 2019

El Sereno Park, 4721 Klamath St.

A full day of festivities is planned for El Sereno. The City of Los Angeles invites you to join Councilmember Jose Huizar, in collaboration with the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee, to the Independence Day Parade at 10 AM. In the evening, the 12th Annual El Sereno Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show featuring Milanes Brothers Latin Band kicks off at 5PM. The fireworks show begins at dark.

Lincoln Heights

Independence Day Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 30, 2019 – Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Park, 3501 Valley Blvd.

The Lincoln Park 4th of July Committee, in collaboration with Plaza de la Raza, invite you for an Independence Day Fireworks Show featuring Suave Band, Jimmy Sincerely, DJ Alan Ochoa, The Monsoon Band and a performance of the National Anthem by Christa Regalado! The event runs from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM with fireworks at dark.

Just a Reminder

Remember it is illegal to make, sell, store, or use any fireworks in Los Angeles without a valid permit, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Avoid damaged property and medical emergencies by attending a safe, free firework show in the Eastside!

For more safe and free firework shows across Los Angeles County, visit this list provided by the County of Los Angeles Fire Department or call (888) 654-FIRE to find a professional fireworks display near you.

Advice To Pet Owners

As much as we like the pyrotechnic display, the noise is a lot for your dogs. It’s urged to keep them inside while blasts are going off. The Friends of the North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights, which serves the Eastside, is seeking volunteers to temporarily foster pets as part of their #4Days4Life program.