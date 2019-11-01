Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Is $10-a-glass wine such a good deal? Highland Park's newest bar, Holcomb, has opened up on York Boulevard serving up what Eater LA says is "wine-friendly fare" and "reasonably-priced wine by the glass," ranging from $10 for a pour of Domaine Patience rosé to $16 for Deux Punx Oregon. But Nathaniel Muñoz, general manager at Bar Avalon in Echo Park, says the prices at his new cafe and wine bar "could easily serve you two glasses for the price of one glass elsewhere." The Bar Avalon "wine list has a number of wines at $5/glass and about two thirds of the 35 wines by the glass at under $10!" he said in an email. Holcomb is at 5535 York Blvd. in Highland Park. Bar Avalon is at 2112 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

Can your wine bar do better? Let us know by submitting your best wine-by-the-glass deal here.

Michael McSharry is bringing London’s wood-fired sourdough pizza craze to Echo Park by way of Grá, Eater LA reports. Located in the Echo Park Village development on Glendale Boulevard, Grá comes with a casually hip vibe and a select menu options of pickles, kombucha, salads and skin contact wines. Grá is at 1524 Pizarro St in Echo Park.

There’s a new type of taco in town. It’s the huesi-taco, aka, tuétano taco, aka, bone marrow taco, L.A. Taco reports. Folks can find them at Pepe’s Red Tacos, a food truck started by Pepe and Yaneva Mercado 35 years ago. The tacos come with a bone filled with marrow that sits on top of the meat, which encompasses the clump of marrow that is pushed out and eaten. Pepe’s Red Tacos is at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street in Boyle Heights.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!