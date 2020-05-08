Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The Goldburger team is hosting another pop-up - this time in Highland Park. The opening happens for six months starting May 14. Orders can be placed via Caviar, Thursday to Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., “but if you show up hungry and your phone is dead, you won’t be turned away.” Expect new items on the menu. Goldburger pop-up is at 5623 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

Few businesses have faced and adapted to changes over the decades like the 102-year-old San Antonio Winery in Lincoln Heights. Not only was the winery around for the pandemic of 1919, it's now dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Eater LA reports. Vice president and family member Steve Riboli reports a 200 percent increase in wine sales since March. His management team has also trained existing personnel to work online wine sales. Los Angeles’ oldest winery is also selling produce along with San Antonio Winery staples, such as marinara sauce, meats, and cheese and the option to order Maddalena’s famous spaghetti and meatballs, linguini with scampi and chicken marsala.

How do bars plan to survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Eater L.A. checks in with several bar owners. Corissa Hernandez of Xelas in Boyle Heights is using her company’s Instagram page as a platform to initiate conversations - whether it be to raise awareness about how COVID-19 has affected black and Latino communities, to folks who want to engage in a discussion about plant-based Mexican cuisine or to discuss at-home DJ sets. Dustin Lancaster, who has collaborated with co-owners and investors on projects such as wine bar Covell in Silver Lake and Highland Park’s craft beer bar Hermosillo, Hi Hat and Holcomb, has a positive approach. “All we have is optimism right now,” Lancaster said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The drive-thru of G.E. Chano’s in Lincoln Heights has been the Escamilla family’s saving grace during the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Times reports. The burrito stand is one of the many businesses -- from fast-food chains to donut shops -- where the drive-thru, drive-in or drive-up concept has kept them afloat when takeout and delivery is the only way to go. Infact, even coronavirus testing centers have embraced the drive-thru concept. At Chano's, the drive-thru is not the most sophisticated, to say the least, but during these times, it has definitely kept the Escamilla family in business. Customers can order tacos, burritos and burgers from a delivery window while maintaining their physical distance. G.E. Chano’s is at 3309 N. Mission Rd. in Lincoln Heights.

Vegan shoe store Moonshoes in Silver Lake has shuttered, according to the company Instagram. The page reads: “It is with heavy-yet-full hearts that...we say goodbye to our store in Los Angeles.” Opened in 2014 by sisters Erica and Sara Kubersky, the New York City-based operation will still conduct business online and at its flagship store in The Big Apple.

Eastside Guides