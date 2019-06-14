Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Want to get in the Women’s World Cup spirit? Los Angeles Magazine compiled a list of international eats throughout Los Angeles to get you in the mood, and a few are from the Eastside. If you’re rooting for France, head to 92-year-old Taix restaurant in Echo Park for some coq au vin. Into Germany? Enjoy German brew and schnitzel at the 60-year-old Red Lion Tavern in Silver Lake. Fans of Spain can head to Otoño in Highland Park for its pan con tomate. Folks who have amor for Argentina can get in the spirit at Malbec Market in Eagle Rock for its empanadas, croquettes and a hot chorizo sandwich. Taix is at 1911 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park. Red Lion Tavern is at 2366 Glendale Blvd. in Silver Lake. Otoño is at 5715 N. Figueroa St. in Highland Park. Malbec Market is at 1632 Colorado Blvd. in Eagle Rock.

Monty’s Good Burger is taking over the prime Lot 1 Café space in Echo Park, Eater LA reports. Co-founder Nick Adler did not indicate when Monty’s would start serving its Impossible burgers and tahini shakes, but did note that “timing is still a way off.” Monty’s Good Burger is coming soon to 1533 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

Doughnut pop-up by way of Bistro Morgan takes over Mr. Holmes’ Bakehouse in Highland Park, Eater LA reports. Apparently, the pop-up is headed by an 18-year-old who has been in the pop-up scene since age 13. The Bistro Morgan pop-up happens from June 13 to June 16. Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is at 111 S. Ave. 59 in Highland Park.

