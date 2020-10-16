The Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holiday season is looking different this year thanks to the pandemic (Will you need to wear a mask over your mask?). But that doesn't mean it can't spooktacular!
Here's a list of the events happening in and near the Eastside. Because of this year's unusual circumstances, we've extend our guide to also reach Glendale, Pasadena, and El Monte.
Read on for details!
Entire Month of October
THE BITE LA - Halloween Food Crawl and Creature Safari
Forget haunted houses. This year it's all about drive-thru mazes. Bring a flashlight from home and search for shadowy creatures that lurk in the eerie Legg Lake. Park around a campfire and listen to ghost stories while taking a bite into their season menu included in your ticket. Get you car into the Halloween spirit and enter it into the costume contest.
- Legg Lake | El Monte
- Tickets vary from $30-$50 per person in a vehicle.
- Package includes 8 bites, 1 dessert, 1 drink per person and access to the different attractions.
Stranger Things - The Drive-Into Experience
Become a Hawkins resident and immerse yourself into the world of Netflix series, Stranger Things. Drive-into the Starcourt mall and see the world quickly turn uʍop ǝpᴉsdn.
- Skylight ROW | DTLA
- About an hour long
- Price: $59 for 2 people in a car
- Recommended for ages 13+
Parking Lot Cinema - Halloween Movies
Watch your favorite Halloween classic on top the old Sears parking garage in Glendale. Secret Movie Club teams up with Electric Dusk Drive-In to bring you your favorite horror flicks from the Adams Family to Silence of the Lambs.
- SEARS Glendale Parking lot | Glendale
- Early bird prices for two per car $28 and add an additional person for $8
Saturday, October 17
An Evening of Haunted Ghost Tours
After the sun goes down, explore the possible spirits that lived in the Heritage Square Museum. The evening will be filled with ghost stories, family history and light refreshments.
- Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights
- Price: $45 per person
- 7:30PM - 9:30PM
Saturday, October 24
The cemetery was originally located near Chinatown until it was relocated in 1896 to its current location. Check out our story on the history crawl through the East LA cemetery here.
- Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary | East Los Angeles
- Price: $25 per person, Ages 13 and under are free
- 12PM- 3PM
Oh, What a Beautiful Mourning...An Outdoor Victorian Mourning Faire
Learn about spirit photography and Victorian mourning practices at the Heritage Museum annual event.
- Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights
- Price: $20 General Admissions
- Oct 25 & 24: 12PM - 5PM (reserved times)
The Los Angeles Zoo parking lot turns into a movie drive-in with photo-ops, candy goodie packs, and a fun preview with animals and trivia games. Depending on the day you can watch Clue, Goosebumps, The Adams Family, or Poltergeist.
- Los Angeles Zoo | Griffith Park
- Price: $100 for 2 people o $140 for 3 or more per vehicle
- Gates open at 6PM, movie start at 8:30PM
Saturday, October 31
Boyle Heights: Paranormal Experience and Walking Ghost Tour
Learn about Boyle Heights history with ghost stories and a walking tour through the neighborhood. Find out about the figures tied connected to Boyle Heights' haunted history and their early burial sites.
- Boyle Heights History Studios and Tours | Boyle Heights
- $35 per person
- 6PM - 9PM
Costume and Candy Crawl: A Family Event in Downtown LA
From spooky hotels with ghostly guests to legendary crime bosses that ruled the day, Experience First presents a socially distant Halloween tour of Downtown Los Angeles' haunted history with trick-or-treat and a costume contest.
- Spring Arcade Building | Downtown LA
- Price: $9 - $13 per person
- 12PM - 3PM
Take a picture in Spiderville, grab a pumpkin in the Pumpkin Patch, and pick ups sweets and arts and crafts for kids to take home.
- Alhambra
- Price: Free
- 11AM - 2PM
On All Hallows Eve, bring your own picnic to Heritage Square Museum and enjoy a night of haunted music, mysterious guest, and goodie bags.
- Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights
- Price: $31 per person
- 6:30PM - 9:30PM
Sunday, November 1
Self Help Graphics Día de Los Muertos Celebration
Live on YouTube, Self Help Graphics & Art present a Noche de Ofrendas with musical performances by Mexican and Chicano artists. The Día de los Muertos celebration is part of a month long event with virtual workshop throughout October including an art exhibition of Ofrendas.
- Live from Grand Park | DTLA
- Price: Free
- 4PM
Know of an event you don't see here? Shoot me an email at melody@theeastsiderla.com and we'll add it!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.