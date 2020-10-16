The Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holiday season is looking different this year thanks to the pandemic (Will you need to wear a mask over your mask?). But that doesn't mean it can't spooktacular!

Here's a list of the events happening in and near the Eastside. Because of this year's unusual circumstances, we've extend our guide to also reach Glendale, Pasadena, and El Monte.

Read on for details!

Entire Month of October

THE BITE LA - Halloween Food Crawl and Creature Safari

Forget haunted houses. This year it's all about drive-thru mazes. Bring a flashlight from home and search for shadowy creatures that lurk in the eerie Legg Lake. Park around a campfire and listen to ghost stories while taking a bite into their season menu included in your ticket. Get you car into the Halloween spirit and enter it into the costume contest.

Legg Lake | El Monte

Tickets vary from $30-$50 per person in a vehicle.

Package includes 8 bites, 1 dessert, 1 drink per person and access to the different attractions.

Stranger Things - The Drive-Into Experience

Become a Hawkins resident and immerse yourself into the world of Netflix series, Stranger Things. Drive-into the Starcourt mall and see the world quickly turn uʍop ǝpᴉsdn.

Skylight ROW | DTLA

About an hour long

Price: $59 for 2 people in a car

Recommended for ages 13+

Parking Lot Cinema - Halloween Movies

Watch your favorite Halloween classic on top the old Sears parking garage in Glendale. Secret Movie Club teams up with Electric Dusk Drive-In to bring you your favorite horror flicks from the Adams Family to Silence of the Lambs.

SEARS Glendale Parking lot | Glendale

Early bird prices for two per car $28 and add an additional person for $8

Saturday, October 17

An Evening of Haunted Ghost Tours

After the sun goes down, explore the possible spirits that lived in the Heritage Square Museum. The evening will be filled with ghost stories, family history and light refreshments.

Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights

Price: $45 per person

7:30PM - 9:30PM

Saturday, October 24

Calvary Cemetery Walking Tour

The cemetery was originally located near Chinatown until it was relocated in 1896 to its current location. Check out our story on the history crawl through the East LA cemetery here.

Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary | East Los Angeles

Price: $25 per person, Ages 13 and under are free

12PM- 3PM

Oh, What a Beautiful Mourning...An Outdoor Victorian Mourning Faire

Learn about spirit photography and Victorian mourning practices at the Heritage Museum annual event.

Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights

Price: $20 General Admissions

Oct 25 & 24: 12PM - 5PM (reserved times)

LA Zoo Movie Drive In

The Los Angeles Zoo parking lot turns into a movie drive-in with photo-ops, candy goodie packs, and a fun preview with animals and trivia games. Depending on the day you can watch Clue, Goosebumps, The Adams Family, or Poltergeist.

Los Angeles Zoo | Griffith Park

Price: $100 for 2 people o $140 for 3 or more per vehicle

Gates open at 6PM, movie start at 8:30PM

Saturday, October 31

Boyle Heights: Paranormal Experience and Walking Ghost Tour

Learn about Boyle Heights history with ghost stories and a walking tour through the neighborhood. Find out about the figures tied connected to Boyle Heights' haunted history and their early burial sites.

Boyle Heights History Studios and Tours | Boyle Heights

$35 per person

6PM - 9PM

Costume and Candy Crawl: A Family Event in Downtown LA

From spooky hotels with ghostly guests to legendary crime bosses that ruled the day, Experience First presents a socially distant Halloween tour of Downtown Los Angeles' haunted history with trick-or-treat and a costume contest.

Spring Arcade Building | Downtown LA

Price: $9 - $13 per person

12PM - 3PM

Halloween Driving Howls

Take a picture in Spiderville, grab a pumpkin in the Pumpkin Patch, and pick ups sweets and arts and crafts for kids to take home.

Alhambra

Price: Free

11AM - 2PM

A Halloween Night Picnic

On All Hallows Eve, bring your own picnic to Heritage Square Museum and enjoy a night of haunted music, mysterious guest, and goodie bags.

Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights

Price: $31 per person

6:30PM - 9:30PM

Sunday, November 1

Self Help Graphics Día de Los Muertos Celebration

Live on YouTube, Self Help Graphics & Art present a Noche de Ofrendas with musical performances by Mexican and Chicano artists. The Día de los Muertos celebration is part of a month long event with virtual workshop throughout October including an art exhibition of Ofrendas.

Live from Grand Park | DTLA

Price: Free

4PM

Know of an event you don't see here? Shoot me an email at melody@theeastsiderla.com and we'll add it!