After the pandemic shook up Halloween plans last year, Dr. Fauci has given outdoor celebrations this year the green light. We’ve rounded up the best Dia de Los Muertos and Halloween events on the Eastside and beyond to celebrate the season. Did we miss your event? Please promote it here.
Now through Sun, Oct 31
Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Hallowe'en Spootackular
This hour-long revue from the longest-running children's theater company in Los Angeles features over one hundred puppets (which have been refurbished for the first time in 30 years!)
Bob Baker Marionette Theater | Highland Park
$20 tickets (children and adults)
Proof of vaccination required for everyone ages 12 and up and all guests over the age of 2 must wear face coverings while inside the theater.
Stroll through the L.A. Zoo like you've never seen it before — full of spooky decorations, creepy crafts and concoctions and magical weekend performances and tours! Trick-or-Treating will take place on Oct. 24, 25, 30 and 31.
Los Angeles Zoo | Glendale
Tickets begin at $17
All guests over the age of 2 must wear face coverings while inside the theater.
Ghosts, ghouls and ghastly monsters come to life on this haunted hayride through Griffith Park. If you survive the ride, you can also watch live performances or attend the nightly "shock-tail" party.
Griffith Park
Tickets begin at $29.99
Recommended for ages 12+
Street Food Cinema Halloween Movie Screenings
Watch Halloween film favorites like "Beetlejuice," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" outside. Each showing will also have a selection of local food trucks and vendors.
Various Locations | Glendale, DTLA, West Hollywood
Tickets begin at $18
All ages, depending on the film.
Now through Sat, Nov 6
Electric Dusk Drive-In Halloween Movies
Stop by Los Angeles' longest-running drive-thru theater for a month of spooky films like "Beetlejuice," "Scream," and "Hocus Pocus" for a range of different ages.
Electric Dusk Drive-In | Glendale
Driver tickets begin at $25, additional passenger tickets begin at $8
All ages
Now through Nov. 24
"Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos"
An in-person exhibition showcasing the work of nine visual and nine performative artists.
- Self Help Graphics | Boyle Heights
- Viewing available by appointment
Sat, Oct 16
PUP-o-ween at L.A. State Historic Park
Celebrate Halloween with your furry friends at the PUP-o-ween event in L.A. State Historic Park with pet portraits, raffles, a costume contest and a picnic lunch!
L.A. State Historic Park | Chinatown
$30 tickets
Lunch included with price of ticket.
Sat, Oct 16 & Sun, Oct 17
Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch
Purchase, paint and photograph pumpkins in the Japanese Village Plaza — if you're lucky, you can win the coloring contest!
Japanese Village Plaza | Little Tokyo
Sat, Oct 23
Celebrate the season at Budd Weiner Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music, a dog costume parade, treats and a pumpkin patch. There will also be a costume contest!
Budd Weiner Park | Monterey Hills
Free to the public
All Ages
Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos Noche de Ofrenda Ceremony
Join Grand Park and Self Help Graphics & Art for an in-person Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Watch a performance by Danza Divina de Los Angeles and legacy danzante General Lazaro Arvizu and take part in a calavera workshop led by LACMA. The 20 altars made by local organizations and professional artists displayed in the park will also be on view until Nov. 2.
Grand Park | Downtown Los Angeles
Community space and altars will be on view from Friday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Free to the public
All Ages
- Face coverings are required
Sun, Oct 24
The 8th Annual Alhambra Pumpkin run returns in-person this year with 1k, 5k and 10k runs that raise money for the Alhambra Educational Foundation. There is also a "kiddie run" this year for children ages 4 and 5 that is half of the 1k route and begins with a warm up and dance.
Downtown Alhambra | Alhambra
In-Person tickets begin at $40, Virtual tickets at $35.
All Ages
Tues, Oct 26
Halloween Movie Night at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station
Join the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station for a free movie, candy, face painting and pumpkins from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station | East LA
Free to the public
All Ages
Wed, Oct 27 - Sun, Oct 31
An Immersive Trick or Treat Cemetery Lane Experience at Heritage Square Museum
Trick-or-Treat at 13 different themed experiences inside the historical Victorian homes of the Heritage Square Museum. There are no jumpscares, but the experiences can be spooky to some.
Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights
$25 tickets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. / $30 tickets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Fun for all ages, but will get increasingly spooky as the night goes on.
Sat, Oct 30 & Sun, Oct 31
Union Station has been transformed into a Halloween Village complete with a day of the dead destination, slime sessions, creepy crafts, a tracks-on-treats trail and monster mash dance party! Costume contests occur at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
Union Station | Downtown Los Angeles
Free to the public with required advance tickets. Walk-ins welcomed on a first-come, first serve basis
All ages
Sat, Oct 30
Hullaballoo: Halloween Festival
From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. stop by the Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School's 18th annual Halloween Festival for crafts, sweets, games and bouncy slides!
Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School | Silver Lake
Free admission
All guests 18+ must show proof of vaccination and guests ages 2+ must wear a facial covering
Sat, Oct 30
Elysian Heights Harvest and Día de los Muertos Festival
From noon to 4 p.m. join Elysian Heights Arts Magnet for a day of crafts, games, food and treats!
Elysian Heights Arts Magnet | Elysian Heights
Free admission
All ages
Haunted Little Toyko Scavenger Hunt
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. pick up a scavenger hunt map from Cafe Ducle and explore Little Tokyo for an array of treats and surprises!
Japanese Village Plaza | Little Tokyo
Free admission
All ages
Haunted Little Toyko Block Party
When the sun sets, adults can indulge a secret outdoor block party with DJs, food and a costume contest.
Brunswig Square | Little Tokyo
Free admission, RSVP required
Adults 21+
- Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours.
Sun, Oct 31
DTLA BID Children's Halloween Celebration
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, children can celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat trail, puppet show and social-distanced character photoshoots.
FIDM Grand Hope Park | Downtown LA
$8 tickets pre-sale or $10 tickets at the door
All Ages
Day of the Dead Altar Competition
- Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 and under starting at 3 pm! Dia De Muertos Altar competition and Halloween party start at 7 pm
- Republic of Lucha | South Pasadena
- All Ages
