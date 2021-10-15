After the pandemic shook up Halloween plans last year, Dr. Fauci has given outdoor celebrations this year the green light. We’ve rounded up the best Dia de Los Muertos and Halloween events on the Eastside and beyond to celebrate the season. Did we miss your event? Please promote it here.

Now through Sun, Oct 31

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Hallowe'en Spootackular

This hour-long revue from the longest-running children's theater company in Los Angeles features over one hundred puppets (which have been refurbished for the first time in 30 years!) 

  • Bob Baker Marionette Theater | Highland Park

  • $20 tickets (children and adults)

  • Proof of vaccination required for everyone ages 12 and up and all guests over the age of 2 must wear face coverings while inside the theater. 

Boo at the L.A. Zoo

Stroll through the L.A. Zoo like you've never seen it before — full of spooky decorations, creepy crafts and concoctions and magical weekend performances and tours! Trick-or-Treating will take place on Oct. 24, 25, 30 and 31. 

  • Los Angeles Zoo | Glendale

  • Tickets begin at $17 

  • All guests over the age of 2 must wear face coverings while inside the theater. 

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Ghosts, ghouls and ghastly monsters come to life on this haunted hayride through Griffith Park. If you survive the ride, you can also watch live performances or attend the nightly "shock-tail" party.

  • Griffith Park 

  • Tickets begin at $29.99

  • Recommended for ages 12+ 

Street Food Cinema Halloween Movie Screenings

Watch Halloween film favorites like "Beetlejuice," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Hocus Pocus" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" outside. Each showing will also have a selection of local food trucks and vendors. 

  • Various Locations | Glendale, DTLA, West Hollywood 

  • Tickets begin at $18

  • All ages, depending on the film. 

Students learn about love, death & Dia de los Muertos at an East L.A. cemetery

Now through Sat, Nov 6

Electric Dusk Drive-In Halloween Movies

Stop by Los Angeles' longest-running drive-thru theater for a month of spooky films like "Beetlejuice," "Scream," and "Hocus Pocus" for a range of different ages. 

  • Electric Dusk Drive-In | Glendale 

  • Driver tickets begin at $25, additional passenger tickets begin at $8

  • All ages

Now through Nov. 24

"Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos"

An in-person exhibition showcasing the work of nine visual and nine performative artists.

  • Self Help Graphics | Boyle Heights
  • Viewing available by appointment 

Sat, Oct 16 

PUP-o-ween at L.A. State Historic Park

Celebrate Halloween with your furry friends at the PUP-o-ween event in L.A. State Historic Park with pet portraits, raffles, a costume contest and a picnic lunch! 

  • L.A. State Historic Park | Chinatown 

  • $30 tickets 

  • Lunch included with price of ticket. 

Sat, Oct 16 & Sun, Oct 17 

Haunted Little Tokyo Pumpkin Patch

Purchase, paint and photograph pumpkins in the Japanese Village Plaza — if you're lucky, you can win the coloring contest! 

  • Japanese Village Plaza | Little Tokyo 

Echo Park: Jurassic Halloween

A Jurassic Halloween decoration looms over Lake Shore Avenue. Got Halloween and Dia de los Muertos photos to share? Just reply to this email with the images or submit them here.

Sat, Oct 23 

Monterey Hills' Fall Festival

Celebrate the season at Budd Weiner Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music, a dog costume parade, treats and a pumpkin patch. There will also be a costume contest! 

  • Budd Weiner Park | Monterey Hills 

  • Free to the public

  • All Ages

Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos Noche de Ofrenda Ceremony

Join Grand Park and Self Help Graphics & Art for an in-person Día de los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Watch a performance by Danza Divina de Los Angeles and legacy danzante General Lazaro Arvizu and take part in a calavera workshop led by LACMA. The 20 altars made by local organizations and professional artists displayed in the park will also be on view until Nov. 2. 

  • Grand Park | Downtown Los Angeles 

  • Community space and altars will be on view from Friday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Nov. 2. 

  • Free to the public

  • All Ages

  • Face coverings are required

Sun, Oct 24

Alhambra Pumpkin Run

The 8th Annual Alhambra Pumpkin run returns in-person this year with 1k, 5k and 10k runs that raise money for the Alhambra Educational Foundation. There is also a "kiddie run" this year for children ages 4 and 5 that is half of the 1k route and begins with a warm up and dance. 

  • Downtown Alhambra | Alhambra

  • In-Person tickets begin at $40, Virtual tickets at $35. 

  • All Ages 

Tues, Oct 26 

Halloween Movie Night at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station

Join the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station for a free movie, candy, face painting and pumpkins from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

  • East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station | East LA 

  • Free to the public 

  • All Ages 

Watch Out For Trick-or-Treaters: Why Dodger fans should take it slow as they head to the stadium on Halloween

Wed, Oct 27 - Sun, Oct 31

An Immersive Trick or Treat Cemetery Lane Experience at Heritage Square Museum

Trick-or-Treat at 13 different themed experiences inside the historical Victorian homes of the Heritage Square Museum. There are no jumpscares, but the experiences can be spooky to some.

  • Heritage Square Museum | Montecito Heights

  • $25 tickets from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. / $30 tickets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

  • Fun for all ages, but will get increasingly spooky as the night goes on.

Sat, Oct 30 & Sun, Oct 31

Boonion Station Celebrations

Union Station has been transformed into a Halloween Village complete with a day of the dead destination, slime sessions, creepy crafts, a tracks-on-treats trail and monster mash dance party! Costume contests occur at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. 

  • Union Station | Downtown Los Angeles

  • Free to the public with required advance tickets. Walk-ins welcomed on a first-come, first serve basis

  • All ages 

Sat, Oct 30

Hullaballoo: Halloween Festival

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. stop by the Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School's 18th annual Halloween Festival for crafts, sweets, games and bouncy slides! 

  • Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School | Silver Lake 

  • Free admission

  • All guests 18+ must show proof of vaccination and guests ages 2+ must wear a facial covering

wash hands.jpg

Halloween instructions during a pandemic.

Sat, Oct 30

Elysian Heights Harvest and Día de los Muertos Festival

From noon to 4 p.m. join Elysian Heights Arts Magnet for a day of crafts, games, food and treats!

  • Elysian Heights Arts Magnet | Elysian Heights 

  • Free admission

  • All ages 

Haunted Little Toyko Scavenger Hunt

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. pick up a scavenger hunt map from Cafe Ducle and explore Little Tokyo for an array of treats and surprises! 

  • Japanese Village Plaza | Little Tokyo

  • Free admission

  • All ages 

Haunted Little Toyko Block Party

When the sun sets, adults can indulge a secret outdoor block party with DJs, food and a costume contest. 

  • Brunswig Square | Little Tokyo

  • Free admission, RSVP required

  • Adults 21+ 

  • Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours. 
halloween house.jpg

Many homes were still decked out for the holiday.

Sun, Oct 31 

DTLA BID Children's Halloween Celebration

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, children can celebrate Halloween with a trick-or-treat trail, puppet show and social-distanced character photoshoots. 

  • FIDM Grand Hope Park | Downtown LA 

  • $8 tickets pre-sale or $10 tickets at the door 

  • All Ages 

Day of the Dead Altar Competition

  • Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 and under starting at 3 pm! Dia De Muertos Altar competition and Halloween party start at 7 pm

  • Republic of Lucha | South Pasadena
  • All Ages

Tags

Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com

Load comments