Eastside Weekend woman at mike
A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, December 27

Yuletide Cinemaland

Heritage Square in Montecito Heights and Street Food Cinema host an outdoor screening of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," Victorian home tour…

SATURDAY, December 28

Loitering is Delightful

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG), and the Barnsdall Art Park Founda…

Bob Baker's "Holiday on Strings"

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents its December tradition -- Bob Baker's "Holiday on Strings" -- in its new Highland Park home. Take a …

SUNDAY, December 29

Yuletide Cinemaland

Heritage Square in Montecito Heights and Street Food Cinema host an outdoor screening of "Edward Scissorhands," Victorian home tours, caroling…

Storytime & Latke Fest

Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park will be hosting a storytime, lighting and latke tasting.

Lucy Guanuna is a freelance reporter covering crime, lifestyle and social justice in her native Los Angeles.

